An 18-year-old motorcyclist disregarded a police check twice in the space of a week in Winterthur and fled at high speed each time, according to theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.
On Friday evening, September 19, a patrol of the city police wanted to stop a black motorcycle with two people on it at Bahnhofplatz shortly before 11 pm. However, the driver accelerated and escaped, according to the police. Six days later, on Thursday, September 25, the same driver evaded a check again - this time shortly before 8.30 pm.
Investigations enabled the police to identify the young man. By order of the public prosecutor's office, a house search was carried out the following night. As the suspect was not present, police officers picked him up on Friday afternoon and brought him in for questioning.
The 18-year-old will now be charged with several violations of the Road Traffic Act and with obstructing an official act.