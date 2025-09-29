An 18-year-old motorcyclist fled from the police twice. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

An 18-year-old motorcyclist disregarded a police check twice within a few days in Winterthur and fled the scene. The police have now been able to track him down.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 18-year-old motorcyclist evaded a police check twice within a week in Winterthur.

He fled at high speed each time.

But the young man was eventually arrested. Show more

An 18-year-old motorcyclist disregarded a police check twice in the space of a week in Winterthur and fled at high speed each time, according to theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

On Friday evening, September 19, a patrol of the city police wanted to stop a black motorcycle with two people on it at Bahnhofplatz shortly before 11 pm. However, the driver accelerated and escaped, according to the police. Six days later, on Thursday, September 25, the same driver evaded a check again - this time shortly before 8.30 pm.

Investigations enabled the police to identify the young man. By order of the public prosecutor's office, a house search was carried out the following night. As the suspect was not present, police officers picked him up on Friday afternoon and brought him in for questioning.

The 18-year-old will now be charged with several violations of the Road Traffic Act and with obstructing an official act.