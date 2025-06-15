  1. Residential Customers
Oberglatt ZH 18-year-old found dead in apartment

SDA

15.6.2025 - 16:49

The Zurich cantonal police have discovered the body of a young man in Oberglatt.
KEYSTONE

The Zurich cantonal police found a dead man in an apartment in Oberglatt ZH on Sunday night. The police are assuming a homicide and are searching for the suspected perpetrator.

Keystone-SDA

15.06.2025, 16:49

15.06.2025, 16:58

Shortly after 10 p.m., a woman called and reported a loud argument in the house, the Zurich cantonal police said in the evening. On the scene on Zürcherstrasse, the police then found a seriously injured man in the apartment.

Despite resuscitation measures by emergency doctors and paramedics, they were only able to determine that the 18-year-old Eritrean had died.

The Zurich Forensic Institute and the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Zurich secured evidence and a suspected murder weapon at the scene, according to the press release. Based on the initial findings, the Zurich cantonal police and the Public Prosecutor's Office I for Serious Violent Crime are assuming a homicide as a priority.

According to the police, an investigation has been launched and a manhunt initiated for the fugitive perpetrators. The exact circumstances and background to the crime are the subject of ongoing investigations.