sda

A work accident occurred in Ittigen BE on Tuesday afternoon. A 19-year-old was trapped during repair work. He died in hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon, shortly after 1.30 p.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report of a work accident involving a tractor unit on Länggasse in Ittigen.

According to initial information, a 19-year-old man was trapped between a tractor unit and a welding table during repair work for reasons that are still unclear.

He was first given medical care by third parties present at the scene and then taken to hospital by ambulance. He succumbed to his serious injuries there shortly afterwards.

The Bern-Mittelland regional public prosecutor's office has now launched an investigation.