The car was completely destroyed in the accident.

A 19-year-old man caused an accident in a stolen car in Oensingen SO on Wednesday evening. The driver was driving without a valid driver's license, was taken to hospital injured and subsequently arrested.

On Wednesday evening shortly after 9 p.m., the Solothurn cantonal police received a report of a vehicle with a conspicuous driving style. According to the police, the car had previously left the highway near Egerkingen. A short time later, a patrol spotted the vehicle in Oensingen on Fröschenlochstrasse - badly damaged after an accident.

The suspected driver was found in the immediate vicinity of the accident scene. He had moderate injuries and was taken to hospital after receiving initial medical treatment from the ambulance service.

According to the police, initial investigations revealed that the vehicle involved in the accident had previously been reported stolen in another canton. The driver is a 19-year-old man. It also emerged that he was not in possession of a valid driver's license.

The police provisionally arrested the man after the accident. The exact circumstances of the accident and what happened before the journey are the subject of an ongoing investigation.