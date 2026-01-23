A 19-year-old from the Bern region has run afoul of the law several times in the space of a few months. Among other things, he drove without a license and, with alcohol, cannabis, and cocaine in his system, crashed into the side of a house. The public prosecutor’s office has now sentenced him to a suspended fine.

Sentenced in the Canton of Bern 19-Year-Old Crashes Into a House With a Blood Alcohol Level of 2.16 Per Mille – Suspended Fine

Here's what it's all about A 19-year-old committed numerous traffic and property offenses within a four-month period.

His most dangerous drive ended with him crashing head-on into the side of a house with a blood alcohol level of at least 2.16 per mille.

Now he has been convicted. Summary created with

A 19-year-old from the Bern region has been convicted of numerous offenses. According to a summary judgment issued by the Bern-Mittelland Public Prosecutor’s Office, the offenses took place between October 2025 and February 2026.

In January, the young man got behind the wheel without a driver’s license, as the “Berner Zeitung” reports, citing the criminal order. He had at least 2.16 per mille of alcohol in his blood, as well as cannabis and cocaine. He lost control on a curve, crashed into a retaining wall, and then plowed head-on into the facade of a house.

Furthermore, the car was not roadworthy. Loose carpets and a rubber mat were obstructing the pedals, and an air freshener was blocking the driver’s view. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He had previously been driving a motorized bicycle while intoxicated, without lights, and on the sidewalk.

Vodka, a Wallet, and an Escape on a Train

The 19-year-old drove several vehicles without permission, including his father's car. He stole two bottles of vodka from a Coop.

Together with an acquaintance, he also stole a woman’s wallet. Using a debit card, the two made six transactions totaling approximately 134 euros.

The man also drew attention to himself on the train. Without a valid ticket, he locked himself in the restroom when he saw a BLS train attendant. A brief scuffle ensued before he ran away.

The public prosecutor's office imposed a suspended fine of 180 daily rates of 30 francs each. The probationary period is four years. In addition, there are fines totaling 2,125 francs and court costs of 800 francs.

Curious Cases Time and Again

Time and again, unusual cases end up on the desks of prosecutors. In Pfäffikon SZ , a dispute between neighbors escalated. A woman, then 77 years old, insulted a married couple in emails using expressions such as “Dr. Trash” and “rat-eating trash.” She also repeatedly threw packaging, bottles, and other trash into her neighbors’ yard.

Some of the charges were not pursued because the criminal complaint had been filed too late. However, for repeatedly using abusive language and repeatedly littering, the woman was sentenced to a suspended fine of 30 daily rates of 50 francs each. In addition, she was fined 570 francs and ordered to pay 1,500 francs in court costs.

You can read all about this case here: Teil der Anzeige scheiterte «Rattenfressender Müll» – Streit zwischen Schwyzer Nachbarn eskaliert

Also in the canton of Schwyz a 74-year-old man violated a restraining order issued by the Seedamm Center in Pfäffikon nine times within four weeks. The public prosecutor’s office convicted him of trespassing.

The retiree had to pay a fine and court costs totaling about 4,500 francs. In addition, he faced a suspended fine of 5,400 francs if he committed another offense during the two-year probationary period.