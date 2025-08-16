An accident occurred in Winterhur/Dietlikon ZH on Friday evening. Kantonspolizei Zürich

A 19-year-old driver evaded a police checkpoint in Winterthur ZH on Friday evening and crashed on the A1 near Dietlikon. He sustained serious injuries.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 19-year-old driver evaded a police check in Winterthur ZH on Friday evening.

He fled on the A1 towards Zurich.

Near Dietlikon ZH, he first collided with a car and then with the trailer of a delivery van.

He was seriously injured. Show more

A serious traffic accident occurred on the A1 highway near Dietlikon ZH on Saturday night. A 19-year-old driver had previously tried to evade a police check in Winterthur.

At around 10.50 p.m., a patrol from the Winterthur municipal police wanted to stop a vehicle for a check. However, instead of stopping, the young man accelerated and fled in the direction of Zurich, according to a statement from the Zurich cantonal police.

On his journey, he first came into a grazing collision with another car near Dietlikon, and shortly afterwards the fugitive crashed head-on into the trailer of a delivery van.

The 19-year-old suffered serious injuries. He received medical treatment at the scene from the ambulance service and was then taken to hospital by ambulance. The other parties involved in the accident were uninjured.

The exact reasons why the driver tried to evade control and the exact circumstances of the accident are currently being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland.