Death of a 19-year-old in Chez-le-Bart: The cantonal police in Neuchâtel have to make a correction. KEYSTONE

Following the death of a 19-year-old in Chez-le-Bart NE, the police initially stated that an 87-year-old had run over the jogger. Now they have to correct these statements.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 19-year-old jogger found dead in Chez-le-Bart NE a week ago died of natural causes, contrary to earlier police statements, and was not run over by an elderly driver. According to the initial results of the autopsy, his death was related to various physical illnesses.

A week ago, the Neuchâtel authorities initially reported that the young jogger had been run over by an 87-year-old driver on a side road and trapped under his vehicle.

As the Neuchâtel cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office explained on Tuesday, forensic examinations at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Lausanne have now provided new information on the circumstances of the death. According to this, the young man did not die as a result of the collision with the vehicle.

This was confirmed by both the technical examinations of the vehicle and the driver's statements, as the press release went on to say. The jogger therefore died of natural causes before coming into contact with the vehicle. The criminal investigation is continuing in order to determine the exact circumstances of the case.