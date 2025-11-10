The speeding driver was stopped by the police. sda

A 19-year-old female driver was traveling at a massively excessive speed in Aargau on Sunday afternoon. The police stopped her after measuring 144 km/h.

Lea Oetiker

On Sunday afternoon, the Aargau cantonal police stopped a young female driver between Seon and Schafisheim for massively exceeding the speed limit.

Shortly after 2.30 p.m., a laser measuring device registered a Mazda traveling at 144 km/h in the direction of Seon - only 80 km/h would be permitted on the out-of-town stretch. After deducting the legal tolerance, the speed limit was exceeded by 60 km/h.

At the wheel was a 19-year-old Swiss woman with a probationary driving license. The police immediately informed the public prosecutor's office because this fulfills the so-called speeding article. The young driver's probationary driver's license was confiscated for the attention of the road traffic authorities.