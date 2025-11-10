  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Probationary driver's license confiscated 19-year-old speeds through Aargau at 144 km/h out of town

Lea Oetiker

10.11.2025

The speeding driver was stopped by the police.
The speeding driver was stopped by the police.
sda

A 19-year-old female driver was traveling at a massively excessive speed in Aargau on Sunday afternoon. The police stopped her after measuring 144 km/h.

10.11.2025, 12:08

10.11.2025, 12:33

On Sunday afternoon, the Aargau cantonal police stopped a young female driver between Seon and Schafisheim for massively exceeding the speed limit.

Shortly after 2.30 p.m., a laser measuring device registered a Mazda traveling at 144 km/h in the direction of Seon - only 80 km/h would be permitted on the out-of-town stretch. After deducting the legal tolerance, the speed limit was exceeded by 60 km/h.

At the wheel was a 19-year-old Swiss woman with a probationary driving license. The police immediately informed the public prosecutor's office because this fulfills the so-called speeding article. The young driver's probationary driver's license was confiscated for the attention of the road traffic authorities.