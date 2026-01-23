What appeared to be a police check in Winterthur’s city park turned out to be a hoax. Two 19-year-olds posed as security guards, harassed a group of people, and have now been convicted of coercion.

Here's what it's all about Two 19-year-olds posed as police officers in Winterthur and intimidated a group of people. They were therefore convicted of coercion.

The two told the group to stay seated and, under a pretext, began searching for someone. When a man asked to see their official identification, they briefly detained him.

The men received suspended fines and must pay court costs. They were not convicted of abuse of authority. Summary created with

Wearing headsets and flashlights and acting with an air of authority, two young men in Winterthur tried to give the impression that they were police officers or security guards. However, their plan backfired. Because they intimidated a group of people and detained a man, the two 19-year-olds have now been convicted of coercion. This was reported by the NZZ.

In April 2025, the Swiss man and the Montenegrin man went to Winterthur City Park one evening. According to the summary judgment orders issued by the Winterthur/Unterland Public Prosecutor’s Office, both were wearing fake radio headsets. One of them also had a flashlight attached to his waistband. Their intention was to give the impression that they were security guards.

At around 8:15 p.m., they approached a group of people at the roundabout. They instructed those present to remain seated, showed them a photo of a person, and demanded information about that person. They claimed that the person in the photo had been the victim of a stabbing.

Man Detained

A 36-year-old man from the group became suspicious and demanded to see a police ID. Instead of showing their identification, the two 19-year-olds ordered him in a commanding tone to sit back down. When the man refused, the situation escalated.

One of the two grabbed the 36-year-old by both arms and pinned them behind his back. The man then urged the others present to film the incident with their cell phones. The two immediately let go of him and fled the park.

Conviction for Coercion

The public prosecutor’s office convicted both men of coercion. According to the summary judgment, they knew that their behavior and the fact that they were holding the 36-year-old man down were intimidating the group and thereby preventing them from getting up and leaving the park. However, they were not convicted of abuse of authority.

The penalty orders do not explain why the two were searching for the person in the photo or what they intended to do with the requested information.

Suspended Fines

The 19-year-old Swiss man received a suspended fine of 60 daily rates of 30 francs each. He must also pay a fine of 300 francs and 800 francs in court costs. His 19-year-old friend was sentenced to a suspended fine of 40 daily rates of 30 francs each. He, too, must pay a fine of 300 francs and 800 francs in court costs.

Any potential civil lawsuit filed by the 36-year-old was referred to the civil courts. The summary judgment orders were not contested and are final.