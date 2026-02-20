Glacier 3000 Glacier 3000 lies at an altitude of 3000 meters. This winter, the snow has piled up to a height of more than 8.4 meters. Image: Glacier 3000 Workers have to clear access to a building. Image: Glacier 3000 The layer of snow is as big as two men! The snow is higher than two men on top of each other. Image: Glacier 3000 The restaurant can only be re-opened once the door has been shoveled clear. Image: Glacier 3000 The Glacier 3000 staff also have to clear the store. Image: Glacier 3000 A piste worker fights his way into the building before the wall of snow is cleared. Image: Glacier 3000 Glacier 3000 Glacier 3000 lies at an altitude of 3000 meters. This winter, the snow has piled up to a height of more than 8.4 meters. Image: Glacier 3000 Workers have to clear access to a building. Image: Glacier 3000 The layer of snow is as big as two men! The snow is higher than two men on top of each other. Image: Glacier 3000 The restaurant can only be re-opened once the door has been shoveled clear. Image: Glacier 3000 The Glacier 3000 staff also have to clear the store. Image: Glacier 3000 A piste worker fights his way into the building before the wall of snow is cleared. Image: Glacier 3000

Heavy snowfall and strong winds have piled up enormous amounts of snow in the Alps. Over 1.8 meters of fresh snow was measured on Glacier 3000 within a week - avalanche blasting has been in continuous operation for days.

Valérie Passello

No time? blue News summarizes for you Over 184 centimetres of fresh snow have fallen on Glacier 3000 in seven days and drifts have piled up to four meters high in places.

The avalanche risk remains high in Valais and Graubünden, with danger level 4 out of 5 still in force in many places.

An avalanche also damaged a restaurant near Morgins, while ski resorts are blasting avalanches to secure their facilities. Show more

Muffled detonations regularly echo through the Chablais at the moment: security services are trying to reduce the risk of avalanches in the mountains with preventive blasting. After heavy snowfall and strong winds, the situation remains tense in many Alpine regions.

According to the Glacier 3000 ski resort in Les Diablerets, more than 184 centimetres of snow have fallen in the past seven days. In combination with strong winds, massive accumulations of snow and drifts up to four meters high have been created. Particularly impressive: an approximately 2.5-metre-high cabin on the Tsanfleuron ski lift was completely buried by the masses of snow.

Since the start of the season, a total of around 8.4 meters of snow has accumulated at an altitude of around 3,000 meters. The strong winds forced the operators to suspend operations from Monday to Wednesday. Only then were the teams able to begin extensive clearing work on the facilities and buildings in preparation for a possible reopening at the weekend, depending on the weather conditions. Despite the difficult week, CEO Bernhard Tschannen speaks of a "positive" mid-season with exceptionally good snow conditions.

Avalanche risk remains considerable

However, the danger remains high. According to the MeteoSwiss danger map, there is still a high avalanche risk in parts of Valais and Graubünden, with level 4 out of 5 in many places. In the Glacier 3000 ski area, this danger level has already been in place for around ten days. In order to secure roads, facilities and pistes, avalanches have been artificially triggered and slopes above the ski area have been stabilized - among other things to protect the road to the Col du Pillon and to ensure that snow groomers can work safely at night.

According to the MeteoSwiss hazard map, the avalanche risk in Valais and Graubünden remains high and considerable in the mountains. SwissTopo/ MétéoSuisse.

Nature is also showing its destructive side on the opposite side of the Chablais in Valais. On February 18, an avalanche severely damaged the Tovassière restaurant above Morgins. The team running the restaurant wrote on Facebook that they were "stunned" by the disaster, which affected not just one building but over a hundred years of history.

In view of the danger of spontaneous avalanches, authorities and ski resorts are urging people to stay exclusively on marked and secured slopes and avoid accident sites. According to MeteoSwiss, the snowfall is only expected to subside at the weekend and gradually give way to sunnier spells.