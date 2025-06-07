7 a.m.
The Whitsun day trippers are on the road early. They are stuck on the A2 in front of the Gotthard north portal for 10 kilometers. This adds 1 hour and 40 minutes to the journey to the southern side of the Alps.
The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) recommends the A13 highway via the San Bernardino tunnel as an alternative route to the south.
The TCS also reports a traffic jam of unspecified length at the Chiasso border crossing in the direction of Italy.
There was already Pentecost traffic on the A2 highway on Friday. The Viasuisse traffic service expected long traffic jams in front of the north portal of the Gotthard road tunnel from Friday to Saturday afternoon. The traffic service also expected congestion on the northbound return journey on Monday.