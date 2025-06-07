10.04 a.m.

At 10 a.m. the time has come: the queue of traffic in front of the Gotthard north portal cracks the 20-kilometer mark. This adds 3 hours and 20 minutes to the journey to the south side of the Alps through the Gotthard tunnel.

The traffic jam graphic from Gotthard-Traffic.ch shows 20 kilometers of traffic jam. Gotthard-Traffic.ch

The alternative via the A13 and the San Bernardino is also no longer as attractive. A long traffic jam has also formed in front of the Isla Bella tunnel near Rhäzüns. The waiting time on this route is 2 hours.