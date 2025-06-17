The commuter newspaper "20 Minuten" will soon no longer be available in print. KEYSTONE

The newspaper "20 Minuten" is discontinuing its daily print edition at the end of 2025 in order to focus more on digital content. The restructuring will lead to job cuts and a new national editorial team.

The newspaper "20 Minuten" will discontinue its daily print edition by the end of 2025. The reason for this is "the rapidly changing use of media and declining revenues in the print business", as "20 Minuten" writes. The newspaper wants to focus on the further development of its digital offerings.

Up to 80 full-time positions will be cut due to the discontinuation of the print edition. A social plan will support the affected employees.

The regional offices in Basel, Geneva, Lucerne and St. Gallen will also be closed at the end of 2025. The editorial offices in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland, which are currently run separately, will be merged into one national editorial office with offices in Lausanne, Bern and Zurich. In future, regional news will be covered by an "agile network of correspondents".

It has not yet been decided whether the 20-minute boxes in public spaces will disappear. "We are examining a possible print innovation with a new publication rhythm that is geared towards the modern media usage of commuters," writes "20 Minuten". The daily newspaper 20 minuti in Ticino is also being discontinued.

The first edition of the commuter newspaper was published on December 13, 1999, when it was still owned by the Schibstedt media company; since 2005, "20 Minuten" has been owned by Tamedia and later the TX Group.