An apartment building in Wallisellen was evacuated on Tuesday evening due to a fire in a cellar. Six people had to be transported to hospital.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday evening, 20 people were evacuated from a basement fire in Wallisellen, six of whom were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation

Four children were among those affected; the property damage amounted to around 100,000 Swiss francs.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by specialists from the Zurich cantonal police. Show more

20 people were evacuated on Tuesday evening due to a fire in the basement of an apartment building in Wallisellen. According to the police, six people were taken to hospital on suspicion of smoke inhalation.

Among them were four children, according to the Zurich cantonal police on Wednesday morning. At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, the cantonal police were unable to provide any information about the state of health of the six people.

According to the press release, the fire caused property damage of around 100,000 Swiss francs. The evacuated residents of the house were provided with alternative accommodation. The fire department extinguished the fire, which broke out in a cellar compartment at around 9.45 pm. Specialists from the Zurich cantonal police are investigating the cause of the fire.

