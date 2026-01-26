The police arrested a 31-year-old Swiss man as a suspect. Screenshot Kapo St. Gallen

A 20-year-old German man was seriously injured with a knife during an argument in St. Gallen on Sunday evening. The police arrested a 31-year-old Swiss man.

Lea Oetiker

On Sunday evening, a serious violent crime took place on Rosenstrasse in St. Gallen. A 20-year-old German man was allegedly injured with a knife, as the St. Gallen cantonal police reported on Monday. The suspect, a 31-year-old Swiss national, was arrested at the scene.

Shortly after 10.30 p.m., the emergency call center received several reports of an altercation. Emergency services arrived at the scene and found the seriously injured 20-year-old, who was flown to hospital in an Alpine Air Ambulance helicopter after receiving initial treatment from the emergency services.

According to the information available so far, the two men had previously had an argument. The 31-year-old is said to have parked his car behind the victim's, gone to his vehicle and injured the young man with a knife. The background to the crime and the relationship between the two men are still unclear.

The public prosecutor's office of the Canton of St. Gallen has opened an investigation. Several police patrols, specialists and the rescue service with helicopter support were deployed.