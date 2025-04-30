The administrative court in Bern. Screenshot Kanton Bern

A 20-year-old urinated against the administrative court in Bern at night, refused to give his identity and attacked police officers. He has now been sentenced by summary penalty order.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 20-year-old urinated at the administrative building in Bern at night and was caught by the police.

He violently resisted the identity check, injuring a police officer in the process.

He has now been convicted by summary penalty order. Show more

A 20-year-old man was observed urinating on the premises of the Administrative Court of the Canton of Bern during the night. He was observed by police officers.

As he had soiled other people's property according to the penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Bern, the police officers carried out a personal check on him, as "20 Minuten" writes.

However, the young man refused to give his personal details. He also refused to be taken to the police station. When the accused tried to break away, the officers tried to handcuff him. He then evaded the officers again, lashed out violently and injured one of the police officers by punching him several times. He also insulted the officers with swear words such as "fucking cops".

Sentenced by summary penalty order

After additional police officers arrived, the young man finally presented his identity card. After his personal details were checked, the man accused of wild urination was released from custody.

As the accused had been drinking alcohol, he could only understand to a limited extent that his behavior was wrong, according to the public prosecutor's office.

The 20-year-old has now been convicted by summary penalty order for soiling other people's property, verbal abuse and violence and threats against officers. He receives a conditional fine of 20 daily rates of 30 francs each with a probation period of three years. In addition, three of the police officers were fined 300 francs and 100 francs each in compensation.