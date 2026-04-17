New software has been causing problems for the unemployment insurance funds for some time. Keystone

The new Seco software continues to cause massive additional workloads for the unemployment insurance funds. According to a report in the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung", around 22,000 hours of overtime have been incurred since December.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new Seco software continues to cause a lot of extra work for the unemployment insurance funds. According to the NZZ, around 22,000 hours of overtime have been worked since December.

The funds are also hiring 200 new employees.

Association president Jean-Claude Frésard says that the situation is slowly improving, but many processes are still much slower than before.

Seco confirms the additional work, but emphasizes that additional employment must also be seen against the backdrop of rising unemployment figures. Show more

The new Seco software continues to cause problems for the unemployment insurance funds. According to the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung", around 22,000 hours of overtime have been worked since December. This corresponds to the workload of around eleven full-time employees working for a whole year.

According to a survey by the Association of Public Employment Funds, the funds would also be recruiting 200 new employees.

The background to this is the new IT system Asal 2, which has been controlling the payment of unemployment benefits since the beginning of the year. Since then, technical glitches have become more frequent - particularly on the Job-Room.ch platform, which jobseekers have to use to submit their documents.

Situation should stabilize soon according to Seco

Association President Jean-Claude Frésard says that although the situation is slowly easing, there is no sign of the all-clear. Many processes have become much slower: A payout now takes up to 20 minutes instead of just a few minutes previously.

Seco confirms the additional work, but tells the NZZ that the additional jobs must be "viewed in context" and points to rising unemployment figures. Seco also promises that the situation should normalize in the coming months. The new system will "ease the administrative burden" on the insurance companies in future.