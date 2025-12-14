New record in Neeracherried. At dusk, hundreds of white storks are currently gathering to spend the night together. You can see the impressive spectacle in our video.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new overnight record was set in Neeracherried with 316 white storks in one evening.

As a group, they spend the nights in the water during the cold season to better protect themselves from predators.

Fewer and fewer storks from Switzerland are migrating south because the winters are getting warmer.

In our video you can see how impressively the birds fly in and land in the fens. Show more

Shortly before 4 pm, everything is still quiet above the reeds in Neeracherried, a nature reserve near Bülach. As it is December, dusk is already falling. A small flock of starlings is already making its rounds over the marshland. They are the harbingers of the spectacle that is about to follow. And suddenly it happens in quick succession.

Five white storks fly in from the north and open the show, turning a wide turn with their wings spread out like a jumbo jet before landing. Shortly afterwards, a larger flock appears from the opposite direction. Then they come from all directions, individually or in groups. They all land in the same place in an open area behind the reeds. Over 200 birds end up in the shallow water.

New record in Neeracherried

The storks have been spending the night together in the reedbed for several years. Christina Ebneter, deputy director of the BirdLife Nature Centre Neeracherried, explains: "Here they are away from civilization and because they are in the water, they are better protected from ground predators such as the fox." In addition, the chances of survival are higher in a group.

According to Ebneter, 316 specimens have already been counted in one evening this year. That is an absolute record. "We already counted 160 in January, and that was the highest figure to date. Now there are almost twice as many," says the biologist.

Storks stay because of warm winter

It is not yet clear exactly why there has been such an extreme increase in such a short space of time. Christina Ebneter suspects a combination of various factors. On the one hand, the population is generally growing strongly. On the other hand, the storks, which are actually migratory birds, are spending more and more winters here in Switzerland.

Because the winters are no longer so cold, they still find enough to eat. They have also adapted to the changing environment over the years and changed their diet. Whereas they once fed mainly on amphibians, white storks now mainly catch earthworms and mice in the fields.

Once extinct in Switzerland

In 1950, the white stork was actually already extinct in Switzerland. There are many reasons for this. From the 19th century onwards, more and more wetlands were drained. As a result, the birds lost their natural feeding habitat. This was compounded by the intensification of agriculture and power surges from overhead power lines. However, dangers in the wintering grounds of the time may also have decimated the population.

Thanks to a reintroduction project in Altreu SO, the first free-living pair bred again in Switzerland in 1960. After an initially hesitant increase, the population recovered faster and faster and today even exceeds expectations.

In an action plan published in 2010, a target of 300 breeding pairs was set for the year 2024. Today there are actually over a thousand.

More videos from the department