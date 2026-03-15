A housing estate on Zurich's Buchholzstrasse in the Witikon district is being replaced by new buildings. Google Street View

Around 200 people in Zurich-Witikon will have to leave their homes. Two estates are being demolished and replaced by new buildings. Those affected are fighting for affordable living space.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two residential complexes from the 1950s and 1960s are to be demolished in Zurich-Witikon.

Around 200 people will lose their homes as a result.

The owners justify the demolition with outdated energy, safety and accessibility standards. Show more

A profound change is shaking up the Witikon district of Zurich. Two buildings on Buchholzstrasse and Carl-Spitteler-Strasse are to be demolished to make way for new buildings, reports SonntagsBlick. This will affect almost 100 apartments and around 200 people who will lose their homes.

The buildings date back to the 1950s and 1960s and no longer meet today's energy and safety standards. The owners - a UBS real estate fund on Carl-Spitteler-Strasse and the Fundamenta Group on Buchholzstrasse - have decided to demolish the buildings.

Formal notice of termination has not yet been given on Carl-Spitteler-Strasse, but in a letter obtained by SonntagsBlick, the administration informs the residents that the buildings have "reached the end of their life cycle". It is expected that everyone will have to move out in late summer 2027.

"Major investments will soon be needed to modernize them in terms of energy sustainability, earthquake safety and accessibility," a UBS spokesperson is quoted as saying in the report. The construction project will also increase the number of apartments from 59 to around 130.

Criticism from the neighborhood association

The residents are organizing themselves and, with the support of the tenants' association, are defending themselves against the terminations. One pensioner has already been affected by a mass termination for the second time: "At my age, I have almost no chance of finding a new apartment," she tells SonntagsBlick. She criticizes the fact that no interim solutions or replacement apartments are being offered.

The Witikon neighborhood association is also observing the development with concern. President Philipp Jung emphasizes in the report that renovations must be carried out in a "socially responsible" manner. If 100 apartments are terminated at the same time, the district will not be able to absorb this.

Video from the department