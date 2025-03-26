Violence on public transport remains a problem (archive image). KEYSTONE

A 21-year-old from St. Gallen was convicted after he repeatedly traveled by train without a ticket and attacked the train crew.

A 21-year-old man from the canton of St. Gallen got into trouble after traveling by train several times in 2023 without a valid ticket. He also showed a ticket inspector a GA travelcard that did not belong to him. When this was discovered, he tried to disguise his identity by writing the details of the actual owner on the SBB personal data sheet.

Or at the beginning of July 2023, when he was traveling with an unknown person on the Frauenfeld-Wil train. Both were checked, but the unknown person did not have a ticket. The second person refused to give their personal details.

When they arrived in Wil SG, the two fled in the direction of the Ilgen traffic circle. The 21-year-old pushed a security employee, causing her to fall onto the road. He also kicked a customer attendant to escape the bus. According to "20 Minuten", this is what the St. Gallen public prosecutor's order says.

The St. Gallen public prosecutor's office convicted the 21-year-old in mid-March for multiple unauthorized use of a vehicle in violation of the Passenger Transport Act, minor fraudulent obtaining of a benefit, forgery of documents, forgery of IDs, violence or threats against authorities or officials, or favouritism.

He received a conditional fine of 90 daily rates of 30 francs each. He will only have to pay this if he reoffends within two years. However, the young man will certainly have to pay a fine of 600 francs. He will also have to pay the costs of the proceedings, which amount to a further 950 francs.

Violence on public transport remains a problem. According to the Swiss Transport Workers' Union (SEV), there were a total of 696 cases of violence and threats against authorities or officials in 2023, 490 of which occurred in the railroad environment, as they told "20 Minuten".

