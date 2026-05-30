The Fribourg cantonal police reported the accident. (symbolic image) sda

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died in a traffic accident in the Gruyère region on Friday evening. The man crossed into the oncoming lane near Enney FR and collided with a car.

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A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in the Gruyère region on Friday evening. He crossed into the oncoming lane near Enney FR and collided with an oncoming car.

According to the Fribourg cantonal police on Saturday, the 21-year-old was driving from Epagny towards Villars-sous-Mont at 9.15 pm. It was not yet clear on Saturday why he lost control of his bike shortly before entering the village of Enney.

According to the statement, police and other people provided first aid to the seriously injured man. The ambulance was also at the scene. Despite an attempt at resuscitation, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident, it was reported.

The 44-year-old car driver suffered minor injuries. The Route de l'Intyamon was closed to traffic for four hours for the duration of the incident.