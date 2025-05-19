The 21-year-old was a resident of the canton of Bern. Maps

On Sunday morning, a speed flyer died in an accident while landing in Stechelberg. An investigation has been launched under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 21-year-old speed flyer had an accident on Sunday while landing in Stechelberg (BE) and died on site despite resuscitation attempts.

The accident occurred on the official landing site, the exact cause is still unclear and is being investigated.

Rega, the Bern Cantonal Police and the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, which is leading the investigation, were deployed. Show more

The Bern cantonal police received a report shortly before 12 noon on Sunday, 18 May 2025 that a speed flyer had crashed in Stechelberg (municipality of Lauterbrunnen).

According to current information, the man was traveling to Mürren accompanied by a colleague. For reasons still to be clarified, he subsequently got into difficulties when landing at the official paragliding landing site in Stechelberg and had an accident. Third parties and the Rega team, which was immediately called out, initiated resuscitation measures. Despite these measures, the man died of his injuries on the spot.

The deceased was a 21-year-old Swiss national who lived in the canton of Berne.

In addition to various services of the Bern cantonal police, a Rega helicopter was also deployed. The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation into the accident under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.