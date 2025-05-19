The Bern cantonal police received a report shortly before 12 noon on Sunday, 18 May 2025 that a speed flyer had crashed in Stechelberg (municipality of Lauterbrunnen).
According to current information, the man was traveling to Mürren accompanied by a colleague. For reasons still to be clarified, he subsequently got into difficulties when landing at the official paragliding landing site in Stechelberg and had an accident. Third parties and the Rega team, which was immediately called out, initiated resuscitation measures. Despite these measures, the man died of his injuries on the spot.
The deceased was a 21-year-old Swiss national who lived in the canton of Berne.
In addition to various services of the Bern cantonal police, a Rega helicopter was also deployed. The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation into the accident under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.