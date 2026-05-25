The case of suspected serial abuse in daycare centers in German-speaking Switzerland has reignited the debate about stricter controls and better child protection. (archive image) Christoph Soeder/dpa

Between 2020 and 2025, a total of 22 cases of sexual abuse in daycare centers were reported in French-speaking Switzerland. The case raises fundamental questions about the effectiveness of existing control and protection mechanisms.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A total of 22 suspected cases of sexual abuse in daycare centers were reported in French-speaking Switzerland between 2020 and 2025.

Some cases led to criminal charges, others were dropped due to a lack of evidence, while the names of the institutions concerned remain secret.

The case of suspected serial abuse in daycare centers in German-speaking Switzerland has reignited the debate about stricter controls and better child protection. Show more

Between 2020 and 2025, a total of 22 reports of suspected sexual abuse in daycare centers were registered in French-speaking Switzerland. This is according to an investigation by Swiss television station RTS. However, the cantons concerned refuse to publish the names of the facilities involved.

The RTS program Mise au Point examined several incident reports submitted to the cantonal supervisory authorities by daycare center managers, parents or former employees. The documents paint an alarming picture: some cases were closed due to a lack of evidence, others led to criminal charges.

In one particularly shocking case, a three-year-old girl told her mother after visiting a daycare center that a man had "cleaned her with his saliva". When asked, the child pointed to her private parts. In another case, a mother took her son to the children's hospital after he reported that a caregiver had roughly touched and injured his genitals. According to the report, traces of violence were found.

Other reports concern caregivers who regularly locked themselves in toilets with children or touched children inappropriately during nap time. In most cases, the accused employees were suspended during the investigations, and the facilities also reviewed their safety and protection concepts.

Case in German-speaking Switzerland discovered by chance

A case in German-speaking Switzerland is currently attracting particular attention: a daycare center employee is alleged to have abused a total of 15 young children in facilities in Winterthur and the canton of Bern between 2020 and 2023.

The alleged acts were discovered by chance during a house search on suspicion of child pornography. Investigators found videos of the assaults, which the accused is said to have recorded himself. The man has admitted to some of the allegations, but a trial is still pending.

The case raises questions about the effectiveness of the existing control mechanisms. Although the cantons regularly check the criminal records of daycare center employees, discontinued proceedings or previous suspicion reports do not appear in them. In addition, protection concepts against sexual assault are not mandatory in all cantons.

Civic politicians call for a "blacklist"

In the meantime, the political debate has gained momentum. Civic politicians are calling for a "blacklist" for conspicuous daycare center employees, among other things. Left-wing parties, on the other hand, are calling for a national action plan to better monitor all facilities that look after children.

Meanwhile, experts emphasize that prevention is crucial. Open room concepts, clear rules for personal hygiene, bans on cell phones for employees, more staff and targeted training could help to identify risks at an early stage and protect children better.