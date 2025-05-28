People with a negative asylum decision are waiting to be deported at the Center for Administrative Detention under Aliens Law (ZAA) at the airport. Screenshot Google Review

A 22-year-old died on Monday at Zurich Airport while in detention pending deportation. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

Lea Oetiker

A 22-year-old man died on Monday while in custody awaiting deportation at Zurich Airport. He was found motionless in his detention room. All resuscitation measures were unsuccessful. The doctor who was called out was only able to determine that he had died, the canton of Zurich announced on Wednesday.

According to the findings of the cantonal police and public prosecutor's office to date, there are no indications of third party involvement. People with a negative asylum decision await deportation at the Center for Administrative Detention of Foreigners at the airport (ZAA).