Rescue came too late for a 22-year-old in Les Iles VS. Kapo VS

A 22-year-old drowned in a bathing lake in Les Iles in Sion VS yesterday evening: the Serbian could only be rescued dead.

Philipp Dahm

Yesterday, Sunday, a 22-year-old man died in a swimming accident in Les Iles in Sion VS. Extensive rescue work was initiated immediately, according to the cantonal police.

The young man had gone swimming in the Domaine des Iles lake in Sion shortly before 8 pm. For reasons as yet unexplained, he suddenly submerged, according to the authorities. A third party on the shore immediately alerted the rescue services.

The Valais cantonal police, the Police Régionale des Villes du Centre (PRVC), divers from the Valais cantonal rescue organization (KWRO144) and the Sion fire department were deployed.

At around 9.30 pm, the rescue divers were able to locate and recover the lifeless body, it is reported. The victim is a Serb. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.