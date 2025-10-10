The man was lying near the town hall. Screenshot Google Maps

A young man was found with serious injuries in Gebenstorf AG on Friday night. He himself does not know how he got there. The police are appealing for information.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 22-year-old man was found seriously injured on the street in Gebenstorf AG on Friday night.

The man was responsive and sober, but could not remember anything.

The Aargau cantonal police are looking for witnesses - a violent crime is not currently suspected. Show more

A mysterious case is currently keeping the Aargau cantonal police busy. On Friday night, shortly after 4 a.m., a passer-by discovered an injured young man on the asphalt at the bus stop near the Gebenstorf community center.

The 22-year-old, dressed in gray tracksuit bottoms and a black hoodie, was responsive and sober, but could not say how he had got into this situation.

The ambulance service took the man, who lives in the region, to hospital where, according to the police, he was found to have several serious injuries, including a fractured pelvis.

The police immediately launched an investigation and also deployed a search dog. So far, the circumstances remain unclear. As things stand, there are no indications of a violent crime, according to the investigators.

The Baden public prosecutor's office ordered a forensic medical examination to clarify the causes.