The driver was uninjured. Kapo AG

On Thursday night, an accident occurred on Mellingerstrasse in Baden AG. A 22-year-old female driver lost control of her Seat Leon, presumably due to microsleep, and collided first with a bus shelter and then with an advertising sign.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday night, a 22-year-old woman lost control of her Seat Leon in Baden, presumably due to microsleep.

The vehicle crashed into a bus shelter on Mellingerstrasse and then into an advertising sign - the driver was uninjured.

The Aargau cantonal police revoked the woman's driver's license; the property damage amounts to several thousand francs. Show more

At around 2 a.m., an accident on Mellingerstrasse in Baden alerted the Aargau cantonal police. The patrol that arrived on the scene found a damaged red Seat Leon and two damaged objects: a bus shelter and an advertising sign, which the vehicle had crashed into one after the other.

The 22-year-old female driver from the region was uninjured. According to initial reports, she may have fallen asleep briefly while driving and lost control of her vehicle as a result. The bodywork of the Seat Leon and the objects involved sustained several thousand francs worth of damage.

The cantonal police confiscated the young woman's driver's license for the attention of the road traffic authorities. Investigations into the exact circumstances of the accident are ongoing.