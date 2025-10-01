The driver collided with an oncoming vehicle. Kantonspolizei Aargau

A 23-year-old driver died in a serious accident on Entfelderstrasse in Aarau on Tuesday evening. He had crossed into the oncoming lane with his car and collided head-on with an oncoming car.

Lea Oetiker

A 23-year-old driver died in hospital in Aarau on Tuesday evening following a collision with an oncoming vehicle. The accident caused considerable disruption to train and road traffic.

The young man was driving his BMW on Entfelderstrasse in the direction of Aarau shortly before 5.30 p.m. when he continuously crossed into the oncoming lane in the Distelberg area. While some motorists were able to swerve out of the way, another 23-year-old driver of a Mercedes collided head-on with the vehicle from the side.

The force of the impact caused the Mercedes to skid onto the tracks of the Wynental and Suhrental railroad. The BMW driver had to be resuscitated at the scene by emergency services. Despite immediate transportation to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries there a few hours later. The Mercedes driver was slightly injured.

The police, paramedics and fire department were deployed. The Aarau-Schöftland train line and Entfelderstrasse remained closed for several hours before being reopened at around 7 pm.

The Aargau cantonal police have started an investigation into the cause of the accident in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office. According to initial findings, a medical problem with the deceased driver may have played a role.