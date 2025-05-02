A man in St. Gallen submitted a forged doctor's certificate to his employer. Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

This is probably not what he had in mind: A young man from the canton of St. Gallen wanted to report sick online - with a forged doctor's certificate from the Inselspital. Now it's costing him dearly.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 23-year-old man from St. Gallen submitted a forged medical certificate from the Inselspital in Bern.

The judiciary sentenced him to a conditional fine of CHF 2,700 for forgery and a fine and procedural costs totaling CHF 750.

The case shows the risk of misuse of digital sick note services. Show more

A 23-year-old man from the canton of St. Gallen wanted to call in sick at the end of February - allegedly due to gastroenteritis. However, instead of seeking medical attention, he resorted to a creative but illegal solution: he searched the internet for a so-called "doctor chat" - and promptly ended up in court. This is reported by "20 Minuten".

According to the penalty order issued by the St. Gallen public prosecutor's office, the young man did not want to leave the house to visit a health center. Instead, he surfed the net and filled in some online questions. The reward: a certificate of incapacity for work, allegedly issued by the Inselspital Bern. The certificate stated that he had been off sick for four days and was 100% unfit for work.

The 23-year-old was never at the Inselspital. The document was forged - and he knew this when he submitted it to his employer.

750 francs for four days "sick"

The man has now received a penalty order for forgery for this attempt at deception. The penalty: 30 daily rates of 90 francs each - a total of 2700 francs. This fine is conditional, so he only has to pay it if he is found guilty again within two years. However, he must pay a fixed fine of 400 francs and procedural costs of 350 francs.

All in all, the online sickness attempt will now cost him 750 francs - for the time being. However, the penalty order is not yet legally binding.

The case also raises questions about the reliability of such online services for sick notes. After all, if medical documents are created without real contact with a doctor - or can even be forged - there is a risk of abuse. For the young man, the digital "shortcut" turned out to be a boomerang.