On Wednesday, a paraglider crashed during a training flight. The 23-year-old later died in the hospital, according to a statement from the St. Gallen cantonal police.

According to reports, at 11:40 a.m., a third party notified the emergency call and operations center that a paraglider pilot had crashed near the Rufi landing site. The woman was airlifted by Rega to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died. The Office of the Attorney General is investigating the cause of the accident.