A 24-year-old paraglider crashed near Laax, Graubünden, on Thursday afternoon. Rega was only able to recover the man’s body from a steep south-facing slope. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Here's what it's all about A 24-year-old paraglider crashed on Crap Ner near Laax.

Rega was only able to recover the man's body from the steep terrain.

The Office of the Attorney General and the Graubünden Cantonal Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident. Summary created with

A 24-year-old pilot was killed in a paragliding accident in Laax, Graubünden, on Thursday afternoon.

According to current information, the man was traveling eastward from the Upper Valais toward Graubünden. Near Crap Ner, he fell down a steep south-facing slope.

Rega was dispatched to the scene of the accident, but was only able to recover the pilot's body.

The exact circumstances of the crash are still unclear. Because this is an aviation accident, the Office of the Attorney General is leading the investigation. The Graubünden Cantonal Police are investigating the incident under the Office’s direction.