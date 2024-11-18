  1. Residential Customers
A14 near Root LU 25-year-old crashes into crash barrier with BMW

Samuel Walder

18.11.2024

The 25-year-old driver lost control and crashed head-on into the central crash barrier on the A14.
Kapo Luzern

A 25-year-old driver loses control of her BMW M3 and crashes into the central crash barrier.

18.11.2024, 11:38

  • On the A14 near Root on Friday evening, a 25-year-old Latvian woman lost control of her BMW M3 and crashed into the central crash barrier.
  • The accident caused property damage of around 85,000 Swiss francs.
  • The exact cause of the accident is not known; the incident occurred at around 11.30 p.m. in the direction of Lucerne.
On Friday evening, there was an accident on the A14 highway near Root. A female driver lost control of her car and crashed head-on into the central crash barrier.

On Friday evening, November 15, 2024, shortly after 11.30 p.m., an accident occurred on the A14 freeway in the direction of Lucerne. A 25-year-old driver from Latvia skidded in her vehicle and crashed head-on into the central crash barrier. No one was injured.

The damage to property is estimated at around 85,000 Swiss francs.

The car involved in the accident is a BMW sports car. The new price is around 110,000 Swiss francs. The BMW M3 has a TwinPower Turbo gasoline engine and 480 hp.

