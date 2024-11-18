The 25-year-old driver lost control and crashed head-on into the central crash barrier on the A14. Kapo Luzern

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the A14 near Root on Friday evening, a 25-year-old Latvian woman lost control of her BMW M3 and crashed into the central crash barrier.

The accident caused property damage of around 85,000 Swiss francs.

The exact cause of the accident is not known; the incident occurred at around 11.30 p.m. in the direction of Lucerne. Show more

On Friday evening, November 15, 2024, shortly after 11.30 p.m., an accident occurred on the A14 freeway in the direction of Lucerne. A 25-year-old driver from Latvia skidded in her vehicle and crashed head-on into the central crash barrier. No one was injured.

The damage to property is estimated at around 85,000 Swiss francs.

The car involved in the accident is a BMW sports car. The new price is around 110,000 Swiss francs. The BMW M3 has a TwinPower Turbo gasoline engine and 480 hp.