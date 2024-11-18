On Friday evening, there was an accident on the A14 highway near Root. A female driver lost control of her car and crashed head-on into the central crash barrier.
On Friday evening, November 15, 2024, shortly after 11.30 p.m., an accident occurred on the A14 freeway in the direction of Lucerne. A 25-year-old driver from Latvia skidded in her vehicle and crashed head-on into the central crash barrier. No one was injured.
The damage to property is estimated at around 85,000 Swiss francs.
The car involved in the accident is a BMW sports car. The new price is around 110,000 Swiss francs. The BMW M3 has a TwinPower Turbo gasoline engine and 480 hp.