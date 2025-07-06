The accident occurred on the Bernina Pass road. Screenshot Kapo GR

On Friday afternoon, there was an accident on the Bernina Pass road in Poschiavo in which three people were injured, caused by a driver falling asleep.

Lea Oetiker

On Friday afternoon, there was an accident on the Bernina Pass road in Poschiavo GR, above San Carlo. Three people were injured.

According to initial findings by the police, a 25-year-old driver crossed into the oncoming lane at around 2.50 p.m. due to microsleep. There he collided head-on with the vehicle of a 60-year-old driver. Another car, driven by a 62-year-old, was unable to stop in time and collided with the already stationary car.

A total of three people were injured as a result of the two collisions and were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Two of the injured subsequently had to be transferred to the Oberengadin Hospital in Samedan.

All three vehicles had to be towed away. The Graubünden cantonal police have begun an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident