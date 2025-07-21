A 25-year-old driver drove his BMW M3 off the road outside Dürrenäsch on Sunday evening. The car came to a standstill in a cornfield. This was reported by the Aargau cantonal police on Monday.
The accident occurred on July 20, 2025 shortly after 9 p.m. on Hallwilerstrasse. The driver was traveling from Hallwil in the direction of Dürrenäsch. At the junction to Retterswil, he lost control of the vehicle on the wet road. The BMW skidded across the road and drove into an adjacent cornfield.
There, the car cut a swathe through the plants and came to a halt after around 25 meters, damaged and soiled. The driver was uninjured.
The man told the police that he had dodged wild boars. The Aargau cantonal police reported him to the public prosecutor's office. The police did not provide any further details about the course of the accident or the amount of damage.