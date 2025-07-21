After around 25 meters, the BMW M3 came to a standstill in the middle of the cornfield. The 25-year-old driver was uninjured. KAPO AG

A BMW driver left the road near Dürrenäsch on Sunday evening. He landed uninjured in a cornfield.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 25-year-old driver lost control of his BMW on a wet road outside Dürrenäsch on Sunday evening and ended up in a cornfield.

The car skidded around 25 meters through the vegetation, but the driver was uninjured.

According to the Aargau cantonal police, he stated that he had been avoiding wild boars; he was reported to the public prosecutor's office. Show more

A 25-year-old driver drove his BMW M3 off the road outside Dürrenäsch on Sunday evening. The car came to a standstill in a cornfield. This was reported by the Aargau cantonal police on Monday.

The accident occurred on July 20, 2025 shortly after 9 p.m. on Hallwilerstrasse. The driver was traveling from Hallwil in the direction of Dürrenäsch. At the junction to Retterswil, he lost control of the vehicle on the wet road. The BMW skidded across the road and drove into an adjacent cornfield.

There, the car cut a swathe through the plants and came to a halt after around 25 meters, damaged and soiled. The driver was uninjured.

The Hallwilerstrasse near Dürrenäsch was wet at the time of the accident. The 25-year-old driver stated that he had been dodging wild boars. KAPO AG

The man told the police that he had dodged wild boars. The Aargau cantonal police reported him to the public prosecutor's office. The police did not provide any further details about the course of the accident or the amount of damage.