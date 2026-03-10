The crack in the Val d'Anniviers is almost 250 meters long and between 80 centimeters and 1 meter wide. Keystone

Geologists are monitoring a growing fracture in the slope near Chippis VS. The unstable mass of earth could slide down in stages. Authorities are preparing evacuation plans as a precaution.

In Val d'Anniviers in Valais, a fault line in the ground is growing by 2 to 4 millimetres a day and has now reached a length of 250 meters. The authorities fear a landslide and are preparing safety measures and evacuation plans for Chippis VS.

In addition to the main crack near the village of Grimentz - more precisely in the "Les Fios" district - geologists have identified several secondary faults. The unstable mass comprises around 500,000 cubic meters. The site has been actively monitored since October 2025, when the fault was discovered.

By way of comparison, the village of Blatten in the Lötschental valley in Valais was buried by 9 million cubic meters of rock, debris and ice in May 2025.

The fault in the Val d'Anniviers in the Lower Valais was created as a result of the flood events of 2018 and 2024. The riverbed, which served as a foundation for the slope above, was weakened by the water. Without this support, the earth mass slowly began to slide away, causing the ground to sink considerably and creating a 250-metre-long crack between 80 centimetres and 1 metre wide.

Drone flies over the site weekly

Monitoring instruments were installed to continuously measure the movements. These include length measuring devices, a laser scanner and a webcam. A drone flies over the site every week. The large trees on the slope were felled as a precautionary measure.

For safety reasons, the public has been asked not to approach the area. If the movements accelerate, an alarm may be triggered.

The "disaster scenario" would be that the entire unstable mass slips away at once. At this stage, however, geologists assume that this will happen in several stages.

A collapse could block the Navizence, the river below the fault. The formation of a temporary lake would lead to considerable flood risks, particularly when the snow melts. This could be dangerous for the village of Chippis on the plain and the Val d'Anniviers power grid. An emergency power line should be ready at the beginning of the summer.

Civil defense rooms reserved

The authorities in Chippis are keeping a close eye on the situation. The Navizence flows through the village and could burst its banks in the event of flooding. As a precautionary measure, places have already been reserved in the civil defense shelters of the surrounding villages in case Chippis has to be evacuated.

The population of Chippis was invited to a public information event on Monday evening, at which the authorities provided an overview of the situation.

Almost 300 residents, i.e. around 20 percent of the population, were present, as the mayor of Chippis, Olivier Perruchoud, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday morning. The citizens' biggest concern was how much time they would have to evacuate and whether they would have to evacuate.

Video from the department