Despite being in good health, thousands of dairy cows could be slaughtered prematurely. dpa

Because the USA is imposing high tariffs on Swiss cheese, the industry organization is warning: according to estimates, up to 25,000 additional cows could be slaughtered.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to US tariffs and high production, around 25,000 cows in Switzerland are at risk of premature slaughter, according to the milk industry organization.

Sales of Swiss cheese have plummeted, while favorable weather has led to a milk surplus of around 5 percent.

To prevent price drops, the industry is planning to export cream and butter with 11 million francs from an emergency fund. Show more

According to the NZZ am Sonntag, 25,000 cows could face slaughter because of the US tariffs. The figure is based on estimates by the milk industry organization, according to which the current milk surplus of around 5 percent would have to be offset by a corresponding reduction in the number of cows.

In a normal year, 85,000 cows would be slaughtered. According to the report, the milk surplus is partly due to the US import tariffs, which have caused sales of Swiss cheese to plummet.

On the other hand, favorable weather conditions have led to above-average milk production. Several farmers have therefore begun to reduce the size of their herds and send healthy animals to slaughter earlier than planned.

In its monthly report, the milk sector organization warned of falling prices if production does not fall and wants to support the export of cream and butter with 11 million francs from an emergency fund.

