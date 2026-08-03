A Legionella outbreak in Basel has resulted in a fatality: One person has died, and 25 others were hospitalized, seven of whom were temporarily admitted to the intensive care unit. Cooling towers on the roof of the Manor headquarters are believed to be the source.

In Basel, 25 people are reported to have been taken to the hospital. A Legionella outbreak caused by a cooling system is suspected.

More cases are possible 26 people sick, one death—Legionella bacteria originated from the roof of Manor's headquarters

Here's what it's all about One person has died in Basel as a result of Legionnaires' disease.

Twenty-five people were taken to the hospital, and seven of them were treated in the intensive care unit.

Authorities suspect the source of the infection is a cooling system in Kleinbasel, which has since been shut down. Summary created with

There has been an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Basel. One person who contracted the disease has died, the authorities announced on Monday.

A total of 25 people required hospital treatment. Seven of them were admitted to the intensive care unit.

Nine of those affected remain hospitalized. One person is still in the intensive care unit.

The cooling system is considered a possible source

According to the authorities, the infections likely occurred via wet cooling towers in Kleinbasel. On Friday, the authorities shut down two such systems on the roof of an office building on Rebgasse in Kleinbasel, as Health Director Lukas Engelberger (center) stated on Monday during a press conference called on short notice. “The potential sources of infection known to us have thus been eliminated.” Other systems are under observation.

That evening, the department store chain Manor confirmed that an inspection by the cantonal laboratory had detected elevated levels of Legionella in the two wet cooling towers at its headquarters on Rebgasse. Following this finding, Manor, in consultation with the authorities, took all necessary measures and took the affected systems out of service.

"We are currently aware of three employees who are showing possible symptoms of pneumonia," a Manor spokeswoman told "SRF." Manor regrets the situation; the safety and well-being of employees and the community are its top priority.

In certain types of systems, water vapor contaminated with Legionella bacteria can release fine droplets into the surrounding air. If these droplets are inhaled, they can cause illness.

There may be other cases

Given the incubation period, it is possible that more cases will emerge in the coming days, according to Deputy Cantonal Medical Officer Eva Würfel. Legionella outbreaks have already been observed in recent years in other Swiss cities such as Zurich, Lugano, and Geneva.

What is unusual about the current case in Basel, however, is that the most likely source was identified, Würfel said.

In addition to the facility in Kleinbasel mentioned above, the cantonal laboratory also tested other cooling towers. It detected Legionella bacteria in six facilities as well, but these were strains that do not cause illness in humans, according to cantonal chemist Yves Parrat.

Heat may contribute to the spread

Cooling towers are not subject to reporting requirements with the canton. Therefore, Parrat recommended that operators of other large industrial facilities contact the cantonal laboratory to arrange for sampling.

Disinfectants can slow the spread of Legionella. Due to climate change, the dosages need to be adjusted, Parrat added.

The current heat may be promoting the growth of these bacteria. Therefore, appropriate adjustments are needed to counteract the warming of the water in the systems, although this issue still needs to be scientifically investigated.

What are Legionella bacteria?

Legionella are bacteria that can multiply in water systems. Infection usually occurs through the inhalation of tiny water droplets.

The bacteria can cause severe pneumonia. Human-to-human transmission is not considered a typical route of infection.

The authorities are expected to release further details about the outbreak and the ongoing investigations at a later date.

This article was updated after its initial publication.