A 26-year-old inmate died in the Nidwalden prison in Stans in November 2025, presumably due to medication. (symbolic image) sda

A 26-year-old inmate died in the Nidwalden prison in November 2025 under unexplained circumstances. The authorities suspect medication was the cause and have launched an investigation.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A 26-year-old inmate died in the Nidwalden prison in Stans in November 2025, presumably due to medication.

Following the autopsy, the authorities launched an investigation and handed it over to the Aargau public prosecutor's office.

They described it as an "unusual death" with no clear natural cause. Show more

An inmate died in the Nidwalden remand and penal prison in Stans in November 2025. Medication is suspected to be the cause of death. The Nidwalden authorities have launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the death.

In order to ensure independent proceedings, this has been transferred to the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Aargau, the Nidwalden Justice and Security Directorate announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old inmate died last November. The Nidwalden authorities justify the fact that an investigation has only now been initiated by the fact that the results of the autopsy should have been awaited.

The Nidwalden authorities speak of an "exceptional death". These are deaths "whose cause cannot be clearly attributed to a natural cause or where there are special circumstances."

The prison in Stans has 24 places in single, double and quadruple cells, according to the canton of Nidwalden's website. It executes pre-trial detentions and short prison sentences of up to six months for the cantons of Uri and Nidwalden. Alternative custodial sentences are also served there.