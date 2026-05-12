The family and police released this photo of the missing young woman Kapo Bern

A 26-year-old German medical student has been missing in Switzerland for more than ten days. The young woman wanted to go on a hike in the Bernese Alps - since then there has been no trace of her. The family and police are now urgently appealing for information.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 26-year-old Abrar Bin Ramadan has been missing since May 2 after a planned mountain hike in Switzerland.

The young woman was last seen on the train to Interlaken near Spiez.

The family and police are still hoping for information from the public. Show more

There has been no trace of a young German medical student in Switzerland for more than ten days. As was announced last week, 26-year-old Abrar Bin Ramadan disappeared after a planned hike in the Bernese Alps.

According to the Bern cantonal police, the young woman with German-Libyan roots boarded a train in Bern at around 9.30 a.m. on 2 May bound for Interlaken. The plan was apparently to hike from Harder Kulm to the Augstmatthorn above Lake Brienz, which is around 2100 meters high.

It is not yet clear whether the 26-year-old actually set off on the challenging ridge hike. According to the police, the last confirmed sighting was on the train at Spiez. After that, her trail disappears completely.

The family of the missing woman is now making an urgent appeal to the public. "Please share her photos. Keep looking!" said the young woman's sister, according to Bild. The relatives still firmly believe that Abrar is still alive.

Family desperately searching for young woman

Just a few days after the disappearance, the Bernese cantonal police issued an official manhunt with a photo and description. Days later, there were still no decisive clues as to the whereabouts of the woman.

According to the "Freie Presse", the trainee doctor had been completing an internship in Switzerland since the beginning of March. Her main place of residence is in Chemnitz and she was previously enrolled at the University of Magdeburg.

The German police are now also involved in the search. According to the Saxon investigators, the Swiss authorities have asked for administrative assistance as the missing woman is registered in Germany.

The planned hiking route is considered challenging. The tour over the ridge above Lake Brienz covers around 17 kilometers and several hundred meters in altitude.