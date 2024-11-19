A 27-year-old driver has died in a traffic accident in Leuk in the canton of Valais. For reasons as yet unexplained, there was a collision between a car and an oncoming truck on the road from Sierre towards Susten at around 06:30 on Tuesday morning. When the emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident, they could only discover that the driver had died.
Two other vehicles involved
The victim was a 27-year-old Sri Lankan national, according to the Valais cantonal police.
Two other vehicles were involved in the accident as a result of the collision. Three occupants had to be taken to hospital with injuries. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.