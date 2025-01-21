An Air-Glaciers helicopter was involved in the rescue of the victim. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

A 27-year-old ski tourer died in a hospital in Sion on Tuesday. He succumbed to the serious injuries he sustained in an avalanche accident on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 27-year-old ski tourer died on Tuesday in a hospital in Sion.

He succumbed to the serious injuries he sustained in an avalanche accident on Saturday.

The young man was swept several hundred meters down by an avalanche while descending a rocky gully from the summit of Grand Tavé and was buried by the masses of snow. Show more

A ski tourer died in a hospital in Sion after an avalanche in Lower Valais on Saturday. The 27-year-old succumbed to the serious injuries he sustained in the accident on Tuesday.

This was announced by the Valais cantonal police. The young man was swept several hundred meters down by an avalanche on Saturday while descending a rocky gully from the summit of the Grand Tavé and was buried by the masses of snow.

Comrade was still able to locate the victim

The victim's companion immediately raised the alarm and began searching with the help of her avalanche transceiver. They were able to locate the victim before the rescue services arrived.

The victim was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Sion with serious injuries. The public prosecutor's office launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.