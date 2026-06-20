The tweet wasn’t posted until eight days after the salmonella was discovered. blue News

Shortly before Easter, Emmi recalled 2.8 metric tons of soft cheese because salmonella had been found. However, the federal government’s public warning didn’t come until days later. Now, internal documents reveal where things went wrong.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Salmonella was discovered in soft cheese at Emmi’s subsidiary cheese factory in Landbrügg.

Emmi, Coop, and Migros recalled the products on Good Friday, but the federal government didn’t issue a warning until the following Tuesday.

The “Tages-Anzeiger” has now reconstructed why the federal agency waited so long. Show more

On March 30, 2026, salmonella was detected in an internal sample at the Landbrügg cheese factory in Schüpfheim. As the media reported at the time, the affected products were soft cheeses with a production date of February 18 or later, totaling 2.8 metric tons of cheese. Among the affected products were Bergbrie, Kräuterbrie, and Pinochio cheese.

On Good Friday, Emmi, Coop, and Migros recalled the cheese factory’s entire product line. According to the report, Coop had already blocked the affected cheeses in its point-of-sale system and was using Supercard data to identify customers who had purchased the products. The Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs also had a draft of a public warning ready before Easter. However, the publication was delayed, as the “Tages-Anzeiger” reported at the time.

The newspaper’s reporter persisted and used the Freedom of Information Act to request relevant documents.

Using these documents, he was able to reconstruct exactly what caused the delay: The Federal Office demanded definitive laboratory results and complete information on products and batches, even though Emmi had reported on Good Friday that at least 10 percent of the cheeses contained salmonella. According to internal documents, the warning failed to go out on Easter Saturday due to conflicting data between Emmi and Migros.

After the holidays, even federal employees grew nervous: A member of the executive board saw “significant reputational risks” and wrote in an email that they were “really in a bind when it comes to explaining this.” A department head countered: “The focus here is on food safety—not on protecting the reputation” of the Federal Office.

Betreff: AW: Ankündigung: öffentliche Warnung Salmonellen in Weichkäse Liebe Kolleginnen und Kollegen Ich sehe erhebliche Reputationsrisiken , wenn wir diese ÖW heute – vier Tage und ein langes Wochenende nach dem Rückruf publizieren. Dieser Rückruf war in allen Medien und «das Amt» kommt erst nach den wohlverdienten Ferien mit dieser ÖW. Wir kommen hier wirklich in Erklärungsnot , wenn kommentiert wird, dass wir erst so spät kommen. Daher folgende dringende Fragen bevor wir publizieren: • Sind wir rechtlich verpflichtet , heute diese ÖW zu publizieren, obwohl die Info bereits in allen Medien war und der Rückruf längst erfolgt ist?

• Können wir einfach den Rückruf (ohne Push) auf unserer Webseite publizieren?

As a result, the federal government’s warning was not sent to the media until Tuesday, April 7, at 6:07 p.m.—eight days after the initial suspicion and four days after the recall by manufacturers and retailers.

The BLV told the “Tages-Anzeiger” that it had shortened response times following the incident and is considering further adjustments. The Landbrügg cheese factory remains closed; according to production manager Marino Melchiorre, the salmonella originated from raw milk supplied by a subcontractor, and the facility will not resume operations.