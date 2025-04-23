The accident occurred on a major construction site in Schlieren ZH. BRK News

A 28-year-old construction worker died in an accident at work on Wednesday. The circumstances are still unclear.

Dominik Müller

A worker died in an accident on a major construction site in Schlieren ZH on Wednesday. The victim of the accident was a 28-year-old construction worker, as the Zurich cantonal police reported in a press release.

The 28-year-old was working with several colleagues on a construction site doing formwork work. A formwork element attached to a crane came loose. The construction worker was so seriously injured that he died at the scene of the accident despite immediate assistance.

The deceased's work colleagues and family members were looked after by emergency pastoral workers and care teams.

The exact circumstances of the accident are now being investigated by specialists from the Zurich cantonal police, the Zurich Forensic Institute and the Institute of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Zurich-Sihl public prosecutor's office.