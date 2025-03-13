The Vita housing estate in Langnau am Albis ZH is to disappear in part. Picture: Screenshot Google Maps

In Langnau am Albis ZH, 284 households in the Vita-Siedlung are given notice to quit on the same day. Zurich Insurance wants to densify the area - but many tenants feel blindsided.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Vita-Siedlung Langnau am Albis ZH, all 284 tenants were given notice at the same time.

The owner is planning a comprehensive densification and redevelopment of the area.

Tenants criticize the procedure as unfair and are organizing resistance. Show more

An explosive incident took place in the Vita estate in Langnau am Albis ZH on Wednesday: 284 tenants were given notice to quit at the same time.

The owner of the development, Zurich Insurance, wants to modernize the approximately 65,000 square meter site and build more densely. For the residents, this means that they have to find new accommodation by the end of September - unless they contractually waive any legal action against the construction project.

This has caused outrage among many of those affected. "We've been talking about renovations for nine years, and now we're suddenly supposed to be out within six months?" a 63-year-old tenant who has lived there for over 20 years told "20 Minuten".

He is particularly annoyed that the renovation was originally supposed to be carried out in stages - so some tenants could have gradually moved into new apartments.

Extension only with signature - and waiver

According to a termination letter obtained by the editors of "20 Minuten", the tenants are being offered a one-year extension - on the condition that they sign a waiver:

No further deadline extensions, no opposition to the construction project.

"I won't sign it," says the long-standing tenant resolutely. Together with others, he wants to set up an interest group and has already involved the tenants' association.

Renovation: it is not possible for tenants to stay

The management, Apleona Schweiz AG, emphasizes that it is not possible for the tenants to stay during the work. The interventions in the building fabric are too extensive - all pipes, facades, roofs, windows, kitchens, bathrooms and more are affected.

Nevertheless, there is resentment: the building application has not even been submitted yet, and yet notices of termination have already been issued.

For many residents, including people living in poverty, the termination is an existential burden. "I'll never find another 3-room apartment for 1160 francs with a parking space," says one tenant.

More videos from the department