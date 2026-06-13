This metal component struck the 29-year-old and fatally injured him. Keystone

A workplace accident in the canton of Obwalden ended fatally. A construction worker was struck by a metal part on the A8. He died at the scene of the accident.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 29-year-old construction worker died Friday afternoon in a workplace accident on the A8 near Giswil, Obwalden. He was struck in the head by a metal object and died at the scene despite resuscitation attempts.

The accident occurred shortly after 4:15 p.m. at the construction site of the A8 Kaiserstuhl Tunnel, as the Obwalden cantonal police reported on Saturday. The man was struck in the head while lifting the metal component.

Despite immediate resuscitation efforts by emergency responders, the 29-year-old died at the scene. The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation, the statement added.

The recovery of the metal component and the vehicle involved proved to be a complex operation. The operation lasted several hours.

The emergency services, an Air Glaciers rescue helicopter, the fire department, a care team, and the public prosecutor’s office were on the scene.