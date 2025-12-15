  1. Residential Customers
Fatal accident at work in Egg ZH 29-year-old dies on construction site after a crane arm breaks off

SDA

15.12.2025 - 17:21

A 29-year-old worker has died in a tragic accident on a construction site in Egg ZH. A crane boom broke apart while unloading a truck and buried the man beneath it.

Keystone-SDA

15.12.2025, 17:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A worker has died in an accident at work in Egg ZH.
  • A crane arm had broken apart on a construction site.
  • The cause of the accident was initially unknown.
Show more

A 29-year-old worker died in an accident at work in Egg in the canton of Zurich on Monday. He was hit by a falling crane arm. The actual cause of the accident was initially unknown.

At around 10.30 a.m., workers were lifting gravel onto a roof with a crane boom on a truck, according to the Zurich cantonal police on Monday afternoon. For reasons as yet unexplained, the crane arm broke apart.

Despite resuscitation measures by the emergency services, the worker died at the scene of the accident. By order of the public prosecutor, the truck with the crane boom was seized for further investigation.

A 29-year-old man died in a work accident in Egg ZH on Monday.
A 29-year-old man died in a work accident in Egg ZH on Monday.
BRK News

