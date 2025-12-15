A 29-year-old worker has died in a tragic accident on a construction site in Egg ZH. A crane boom broke apart while unloading a truck and buried the man beneath it.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A worker has died in an accident at work in Egg ZH.

A crane arm had broken apart on a construction site.

The cause of the accident was initially unknown. Show more

A 29-year-old worker died in an accident at work in Egg in the canton of Zurich on Monday. He was hit by a falling crane arm. The actual cause of the accident was initially unknown.

At around 10.30 a.m., workers were lifting gravel onto a roof with a crane boom on a truck, according to the Zurich cantonal police on Monday afternoon. For reasons as yet unexplained, the crane arm broke apart.

Despite resuscitation measures by the emergency services, the worker died at the scene of the accident. By order of the public prosecutor, the truck with the crane boom was seized for further investigation.