According to SBB, tact is always required during checks. Symbolbild: Keystone

A defective passageway between the classes meant that passengers with 2nd class tickets were stuck in 1st class. The SBB staff nevertheless demanded a surcharge.

Commuters will be familiar with this situation: Travelers who arrive at the platform at the last minute often board the first or last carriage of a train. This is also permitted with a 2nd class ticket in a 1st class carriage, as long as they then immediately move to the correct class.

On Tuesday evening, however, travelers on the route between Bern and Zurich encountered an unexpected obstacle: the connecting door between 1st and 2nd class was blocked due to a technical fault, as reported by SRF"Espresso".

As a result, passengers with 2nd class tickets were stuck in 1st class. Despite the involuntary situation, the train crew charged a surcharge for the class change. The reason given: The passengers had used the amenities of 1st class.

Procedure was "correct in terms of tariffs, but strict"

SBB and Alliance Swisspass emphasize that such incidents are rare and that in such cases passengers should change trains at the next opportunity via the platform. In the current case, however, this option was not accepted by the train staff.

SBB admits to SRF that the staff's actions were "correct in terms of tariffs" but "a little strict". Staff had to make quick decisions during checks, which required tact and sensitivity. Although this usually works well, in this case it was not ideal.

Passengers affected are asked to contact customer service to have the incident checked individually.

