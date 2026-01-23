Summer is shifting into high gear. Starting as early as midweek, temperatures could reach over 30 degrees in many regions. According to forecasts, temperatures in the lowlands could even hit 35 degrees.

The sun is likely to be a constant companion in the coming week.

Summer is heating up 30 degrees is just the beginning—a heat wave is on its way

No time? blue News summarizes for you Summer is set to heat up significantly in Switzerland next week, bringing widespread temperatures above 30 degrees.

After a mostly sunny weekend with temperatures between 26 and 28 degrees, temperatures will rise to 30 to 35 degrees in many places starting midweek.

A prolonged cooling-off period is not currently in sight; instead, humidity, tropical nights, and the risk of heat thunderstorms are on the rise.

After a sunny and warm weekend, temperatures in Switzerland are expected to rise significantly again next week. Meteorologists are forecasting widespread temperatures above 30 degrees—and this is likely to last for several days.

According to “MeteoNews,” sunny spells will already dominate across much of the country this weekend. Highs will mostly range between 26 and 28 degrees, with “well over 30 degrees” already possible locally in the west and south, the weather service writes in its Meteoblog.

At the start of the new week, thicker clouds will pass through at times, especially in the east. According toSRF “Meteo,” temperatures there will drop slightly for a while. After that, however, summer will quickly pick up steam.

High summer from midweek

MeteoNews is already forecasting temperatures reaching 30 degrees in many places by Wednesday and refers to this as the “overture to a whole series of predicted hot days.” SRF “Meteo” expects widespread hot days starting Thursday at the latest. In the lowlands, highs between 30 and 35 degrees are then possible.

On Wednesday, MeteoNews expects temperatures above 30 degrees in many areas. MeteoNews

As temperatures rise, so does the humidity. Especially on the southern side of the Alps, the air will already become more oppressive by midweek, and by the end of the week also north of the Alps. In addition, tropical nights—where temperatures do not drop below 20 degrees even at night—could occur sporadically, particularly in cities and near large lakes.

A sustained cooling-off is not currently in sight. While isolated heat thunderstorms could form in the mountains, “a significant cold snap or a fundamental change in the weather is not currently on the horizon,” writes SRF “Meteo.” However, it is still unclear how long the heatwave will last.

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