Zurich has set up 30 km/h zones on several busy roads. The Federal Council wants to raise the hurdles for this. Picture: Keystone

The Federal Council wants to raise the hurdles for 30 km/h zones on busy roads in cities. The Association of Municipalities and Cities and the VCS have sharply criticized the proposal.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council has presented a draft ordinance that is intended to make it more difficult for municipalities to impose 30 km/h zones on roads with heavy traffic.

The Association of Towns and Municipalities and the VCS have sharply criticized the draft. They are not ruling out the possibility of a popular initiative if the ordinance comes into force in its current form.

The proposal will now go out for consultation until December 5, 2025. Show more

Officially, it is about such unwieldy constructs as the hierarchy of the road network and the autonomy of the municipalities. In reality, it is about 30 km/h, an issue that is far more than just a traffic rule.

This week, the Federal Council published its response to the motion by FDP National Councillor Peter Schilliger. This demanded that 30 km/h zones on traffic-oriented roads in urban areas should only be approved in exceptional cases. This would preserve the hierarchy of the road network.

Opponents of the bill, above all the Swiss Association of Cities SSV and the Swiss Association of Municipalities, which are acting jointly in this matter, criticized the fact that the federal government was interfering with the autonomy of the municipalities. blue News reported on this.

Cities: attack on the autonomy of municipalities

The draft ordinance that the Federal Council is now submitting for consultation is less harsh than the Schilliger motion. The TCS praises it as targeted and moderate.

Advocates of 30 km/h zones, including on busy roads in built-up areas, take a completely different view. The SSV and SGV see the weakened version as a violation of municipal autonomy. SGV Director Claudia Kratochvil-Hametner adds that the association is neither a supporter nor an opponent of 30 km/h speed limits, but wants to keep the decision on speed limits within the competence of the municipalities.

Monika Litscher, Director of the SSV, adds in an interview with blue News: "It is not only the municipalities that are restricted in their scope of action, but also the cantons, which have previously approved 30 km/h speed limits on cantonal roads."

The VCS is also up in arms against the Federal Council's proposal. It has published a letter of protest on its website, which supporters of the 30 km/h speed limit can sign and which will be sent to the Federal Council as a petition. The draft ordinance is described as a "30 km/h ban by the car lobby".

Nothing has been decided yet

The ordinance is not yet in force, but is now being submitted to the cantons, political parties and numerous associations and organizations for consultation.

Both the SSV/SGV and the VCS have told blue News that they will now submit their position to the consultation process. This will run until December 5, 2025.

Monika Litscher from the SSV is convinced that the last word has not yet been spoken: "We assume that we will be heard and that there will be strong resistance to this encroachment on the autonomy of the municipalities and cantons."

The fact is that the cities and other municipalities must have 30 km/h zones on cantonal roads approved by the canton. This means that the sections with a maximum speed of 30 km/h are not the result of the cities going it alone, but are always implemented in consultation with the canton. "In addition, many rural communities have also introduced 30 km/h speed limits on their through roads," emphasizes Litscher.

Will there be a popular initiative for a 30 km/h speed limit?

However, it is also clear that the 30 km/h speed limit is meeting with some resistance from the motoring public in particular. And this is reflected in parties and associations that were already in favor of the Schilliger motion. This was supported by members of the SVP, Mitte and, of course, Schilliger's party, the FDP.

The creation of 30 km/h zones on traffic-oriented roads is regulated in an ordinance and is now also specified in such an ordinance. This means that no referendum can be held.

Should the restriction of 30 km/h zones come into force as proposed by the Federal Council, the only option would be an initiative. "Depending on the outcome, an initiative could be an option," VCS Co-President Jelena Filipovic tells blue News.

Claudia Kratochvil-Hametner, Director of the SGV, explains: "We are waiting to see what conclusions the Federal Council draws from the consultation responses and then reserve the right to take further steps."

A battle between cities and rural areas is to be expected, with a majority of votes for a 30 km/h speed limit and a majority of votes against. Jelena Filipovic takes a different view: "Those who are familiar with 30 km/h from their living environment don't want to go back to the old speed limit at any price. And many others have been calling for a 30 km/h speed limit for a long time and now feel that they are being snubbed - including many people in rural communities. In this respect, we would say that the chances are definitely intact."

Citizens satisfied with the Federal Council's proposal

Of course, there are also those who are happy with the Federal Council's draft. Representing the FDP, motionary Schilliger told the Tages-Anzeiger that this regulation would prevent the general introduction of 30 km/h in cities. He had never called for a general ban.

The SVP, whose Federal Councillor Rösti is the driving force behind the draft ordinance, has not commented. Based on previous statements, it can be assumed that the SVP would also be in favor of a greater restriction on 30 km/h speed limits. In several cantons, it is campaigning against new 30 km/h zones.

One thing is certain: the debate about who is allowed to introduce 30 km/h zones and what rules apply to them will not die down any time soon. The next deadline is December 5, when the consultation ends. It remains to be seen when the new ordinance will come into force.

