The Zurich Administrative Court has cleared the way for a 30 km/h speed limit on a section of road in Männedorf, Zurich. But the case isn’t over yet: it’s now headed to the Federal Supreme Court.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich Administrative Court has dismissed an appeal against the 30 km/h speed limit on a section of Bergstrasse in Männedorf.

According to the court, the speed reduction noticeably lowers road noise without significantly impeding traffic flow.

A resident is now taking the case to the Federal Supreme Court, which is why the 50 km/h speed limit remains in effect for the time being.

A 30 km/h speed limit is set to apply on a roughly 200-meter-long section of Bergstrasse in Männedorf, Zurich. The Zurich Administrative Court has now dismissed an appeal filed by a resident and the Zurich chapter of the Automobile Club of Switzerland (ACS) against the speed limit reduction, as reported by the “Tages-Anzeiger.” However, the decision is not yet final: the resident is taking the case to the Federal Supreme Court.

Bergstrasse is an important link between the village center and the municipality of Oetwil am See. At the same time, it runs through residential neighborhoods and serves in part as a route to school. The cantonal government and the cantonal police hope that the 30 km/h speed limit will provide relief for residents and reduce traffic noise.

The appellants questioned the benefits of the measure. Among other things, they argued that vehicles slowing down and then accelerating again could actually cause additional emissions. They also feared that traffic would be diverted to adjacent neighborhood streets.

“Do not share the conclusions”

The Administrative Court did not agree with this assessment. According to the ruling, as reported by the “Tages-Anzeiger,” the available noise assessments show that a “clearly perceptible reduction in road noise” can be achieved with a 30 km/h speed limit. The expert reports are “complete and conclusive.” Negative effects on traffic flow are also not expected. Travel time would only increase by five to six seconds.

ACS President Ruth Enzler told the newspaper that the association takes note of the ruling, “but we do not share the conclusions.” In their view, the court had not given sufficient weight to the potential consequences for overall traffic and the neighborhoods. However, the ACS no longer supports an appeal, as the chances of success are considered slim.

Until the Federal Supreme Court has ruled, the 50 km/h speed limit will remain in effect on Bergstrasse.

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