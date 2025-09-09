A 30 km/h speed limit is soon to apply on Schiedhaldenstrasse. Screenshot Google Maps

A 30 km/h speed limit is to apply on Schiedhaldenstrasse in Küsnacht in future - despite opposition from residents, businesses and the SVP. The Zurich Administrative Court has rejected the appeals. The case is now before the Federal Court.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of Zurich wants to introduce a 30 km/h speed limit on Schiedhaldenstrasse in Küsnacht.

Several appeals by residents, businesses and the SVP were rejected by the Administrative Court.

The decision has been referred to the Federal Supreme Court. Show more

Schiedhaldenstrasse in Küsnacht ZH is one of the busiest roads in the municipality. Around 5200 vehicles pass through the narrow connection between the village center and the higher-lying district of Itschnach every day. In future, cars will only be allowed to drive 30 kilometers per hour instead of 50.

The canton of Zurich's plan has been the subject of discussion - and opposition - for years. Representatives of the local business community, the SVP and several residents lodged three complaints, one of which had 20 co-signatories. However, the Zurich Administrative Court sided with the canton and dismissed the appeals. As the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper writes, the dispute is not over: The opponents are taking the decision to the Federal Court.

Noise as the main reason

The speed reduction was triggered by a noise report. This shows that the legal limits along the road are currently exceeded in many places. Without additional measures, 55 properties would be affected. With noise-reducing surfacing and a 30 km/h speed limit, the number is reduced to 37 buildings, according to the court.

The court considered proposed alternatives, such as relying exclusively on particularly low-noise asphalt, to be impractical. Due to the gradient, the many bends and the heavy traffic, the surface would wear too quickly.

Hardly any disadvantages for traffic and trade

The other objections were also unconvincing: neither a relevant shift in traffic in the neighborhoods nor a noticeable weakening of the business in the village was to be expected. According to calculations, the travel time on the route would only be extended by around 30 seconds.

The 30 km/h speed limit measure is part of a comprehensive road project that was presented in 2022. In addition to the renovation of the carriageway, it includes a new cycle lane, a widened bend and noise-reducing surfacing. Construction has been underway since April 2024, as the Tages-Anzeiger continues. Completion is scheduled for spring 2026 - with a two-week full closure during the spring break.